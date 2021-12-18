Chivas: The Flock goes for luxury reinforcement

The need to already have a reinforcement that makes the rojiblanca fans happy with their team, the Guadalajara board of directors is looking for a player who would make the fans trust them again and forget a little about the failures they have had in recent years.

It turns out that Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the institution, He has already started conversations with the people who manage the footballer Rodolfo Pizarro, who does not have a team officially, having been released from Inter Miami in the MLS, so the former Rayados player and who was once in the Sacred Rebaño, where he was champion in the Matías Almeyda era , I could go back to the fold.

Pizarro He left Guadalajara in June 2018, after having arrived at the institution for the Clausura 2017. With Chivas, the midfielder was champion of the League, Cup and the Champions League of the Concacaf.

THE INFORMANT / FILE



Likewise, another player who already haunts his name in the corridors of Verde Valle is Marco Fabián, who has offered his services to the board, an action that is already being analyzed. The bad thing with the midfielder is that he has practically a year of inactivity, after being left without a team, after his time at Juárez FC.

JL