Chivas and Cruz Azul, without representatives in the ideal eleven of the Apertura 2021

Erik Lira and Salvador Reyes are the only players of the ‘big four’ selected among the best of the tournament in Liga MX

The ideal eleven with the best of Opening 2021 of the MX League. Salvador Reyes Y Erik Lira, from America Y Pumas, are the only representatives of the ‘big four’, while the finalists, Atlas Y Lion, are the ones that contribute the most players.

2 Related

In the goal it could not be other than the champion Camilo Vargas, key throughout the regular phase, the league and even in the penalty shootout that defined the rojinegro title, saving two shots.

The defense is made up of Diego Barbosa, Anderson Santamaria, William Tesillo Y Salvador Reyes, the only player for the Eagles, who were out in the quarterfinals.

Aldo Rocha Y Erik Lira appear as containment medicoampistas, with Angel Mena Y Diego Valdes by the bands, leaving the attack to him ‘Tooth’ Nico López Y Julius furch, author of the goal that broke 70 years of drought for the group directed by Diego Cocca, who also appears as the best coach of the contest.