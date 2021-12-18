Chicote Calderón: Chivas rejected me as a child for being short

The Chicote Calderón was invited by his partner in Chivas, Canelo Angulo, to talk about how did you get to Chivas in his podcast Hablando Claro. Calderón said that in the course of the conversation he had gone through several local teams, however, when he turned 12 they told him that the Sacred Herd was going to carry out visits in Guadalajara, so he decided to test himself.

Despite not having a “fair” to travel from Tepic to Guadalajara, Chicote wanted to be part of the lower ranks of the chiverío, so he was encouraged to try and try to enter one of the most important teams in Mexico.

“I had no fair to pay for the truck or if I had to stay two, three days in the hotel. The teacher I was playing with brought me here (Guadalajara) and I came to Verde Valle to do the tests “.

When doing the tests, Calderón got good feelings and even thought that he could stay in the lower Chivas, since they saw a good level in him.

“I did the tests. Two teachers who were there told me that they saw good things in me, that they remembered that from Tepic had left Ramon Ramirez, who had been here in Chivas “.

However, things did not turn out as Calderón thought, since the people from the Jalisco group discarded it for a physical detail, something that also happened to Canelo Angulo.

“When they gave the list, I was not in the selection. Brush, that by short. They told me that I could not stay for short“.

At the conclusion of the story, Angulo added that many times he was discarded from basic forces due to the same situation. In addition, he pointed out that on several occasions he saw that they chose “bad” players just because they were “gigantic”. Finally, the Chicote He commented that after what happened he began to “devour” danoninos to grow.

Despite not having been part of the rojiblanco team from below, Calderon He is serving his dream of playing with Chivas. team that signed him in January 2020.