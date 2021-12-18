Checo Pérez was left out of the Top 10 of the F1 team leaders

Checo Pérez lost his place on this list; last year was fifth

Checo Pérez, team driver Red Bull, was out of the top-10 runners of 2021, this according to the votes cast by the directors of all the teams of the Formula 1, and it is that the fourth world place and four podiums in the year did not reach him to be among the best of the circuit.

In addition, and this should be an important value, being one of the few drivers in the season who gave him an effective battle and even managed to beat Lewis hamilton (in Monaco, in Baku and in Turkey, for example). None of that worked for the team managers.

Checo Pérez was not on the list of the ten best F1 drivers, voted by the team managers. Getty

Checo Pérez did not appear on a list in which he finished fifth last year, when he was still running for Racing point, and when he won his first F1 race.

For his part, his teammate and friend, Max Verstappen, finished in the first place of the table with 188 points, followed by Briton Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes organization with 174 units, while McLaren’s Lando Norris was third with 100 points.

In fourth place finished the Spanish Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, who left a good taste in his mouth at his debut with the Italian team and with which he achieved four podiums, while in fifth place was Fernando Alonso, from Alpine.

The last five places went to Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari; Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri; George Russell, from the Williams team; Valtteri Bottas, from Mercedes, and Esteban Ocon, from Alpine.

The nine team leaders who participated in the vote were: Toto Wolff from Mercedes, Christian Horner from Red Bull, Andreas Seidl from McLaren, Laurent Rossi from Alpine, Otmar Szafnauer from Aston Martin, Fred Vasseur from Alfa Romeo, Franz Tost from AlphaTauri, Jost Capito from Williams and Gunther Steiner from Haas. Ferrari did not take part in the survey.

The voting was created by the specialized means Autosport, same in which the team leaders choose the ten best drivers of the season and, to obtain an honest vote, these votes are not revealed. The classification score is similar to that of F1, with 25 points for the winner, 18 for the second, and so on.