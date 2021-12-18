Check out the luxurious collection of cars that Cardi B owns despite not knowing how to drive

If there is someone who has not skimped on luxuries after becoming a musical star, that is the rapper Cardi B, who after having achieved worldwide recognition with his song “Bodak Yellow” has been making his way into the music scene and in the pastor has shared with his followers his passion for designer clothes and accessories, as well as luxury cars. What vehicles do you have in your collection? Here we tell you.

Last year, the Dominican-born rapper took her followers to her garage where she showed the luxurious collection of cars she has and that of her husband, rapper Offset, when she opened the doors of her home to celebritynetworth.com.

According to the website, Cardi has a fortune that exceeds 8 million dollars, while its luxurious collection of cars is valued at several million dollars more.

Within the famous car collection, the following stand out: a Lamborghini Aventador and a Lamborghini Truck blue color; a Mercedes Benz 4matic, the same that she bought when she gave birth to her daughter Kulture. He also has an orange Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and up to a Mclaren Orange.

Despite her large collection of cars, there is one detail that caused a stir among the public after Cardi B herself confessed: she does not know how to drive.

During his participation in the famous “” Carpool Karaoke ”section of The Late Show with James Corden” in 2018, The famous one revealed that she does not have a driver’s license because she does not know how to do it. In this regard, the British presenter questioned her about the reason why she had so many cars.

“What’s the point of having so many vehicles if you don’t know how to drive,” Corden said, and she in a hilarious response shared: “To take pictures of me in them.”

