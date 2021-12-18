CDC Advisors Recommend Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Over J&J

CDC advisers prefer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to J&J 0:58

(CNN) – Vaccine advisers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 15-0 on Thursday to change recommendations for covid-19 vaccines, making it clear that the vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech are preferable to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The new recommendation: “mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Janssen covid-19 vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 for those over 18 years old.”

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices endorsed the updated recommendation after hearing new data indicating that a rare blood clotting syndrome is more common among people who recently received a J&J vaccine than previously believed.

The CDC has recorded 54 U.S. cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS since the vaccine became available. Nine people died: seven women and two men.

ACIP members considered the new data and compared it with numerous studies showing that the J&J vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines in preventing infections.

They also discussed the risks of completely eliminating the J&J vaccine as an option, as well as the possible confusion and mistrust that changing vaccine recommendations could cause. “We will absolutely emphasize how important education is about the risk of these events,” said Dr. Sara Oliver of the CDC at the meeting.

The CDC has said for months that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the known and potential risks. However, he notes, women under the age of 50 should be aware of the rare but higher risk of TTS, which involves blood clots with low platelets. Safety monitoring has been ongoing since the adverse event was first identified in April.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is licensed for use in individuals 18 years of age and older, and can be used as a booster vaccine for adults fully vaccinated with the J&J, Pfizer, or Moderna vaccines.

J&J requests authorization from FDA for booster vaccine 0:35

Vaccine counselors will also hear a presentation on vaccine safety in children ages 5 to 11.

J&J acknowledged that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its vaccine information Tuesday to indicate that people with a history of TTS should not receive Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen covid-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson said that “the safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority” and that it “strongly supports raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of this rare event.”

Jamie Gumbrecht, Elizabeth Cohen, and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.