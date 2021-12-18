Camilo, Natalia Jiménez and Farruko

The end of the year parties have already started and to entertain them, what better than new music? This week Camilo, in his sweet wait with Evaluna, brings us his worst Nightmare, a theme for which he was inspired by a bad dream he had. Natalia Jiménez is still proud of the Mexican heritage and this week she debuts My hands are burning. Y Farruko brings us his new single, The blessing, a theme that you will not want to be missing from your Christmas and New Year mix.

Camila – Christmas without you

On this song and its meaning Mario Domm and Pablo Hurtado added: “Christmas is a family time that ideally should be magical and happy. However, for many people it is clouded by a deep sense of nostalgia. In these last times of changes in the world, many of us have lost someone important in our lives or have been forced to be away from those people we love.

Natalia Jimenez – My hands are burning

Recorded in the majestic Guanajuato, Mexico, Natalia expresses about this song: “It is one of the unpublished songs composed by Los Dos De La S. I chose it because it made me a super flirtatious song and it is a song that feels like a song to me. that I could have written. It has all the elements of a nice, cute and romantic song ”.

Camilo – Nightmare

The song was born from his fascination for the sound of the Mexican roots that has always inspired him and that has been part of his life, while its lyrics explore the contrast of feelings about the loss of a love that only happened in a nightmare and the celebration that came upon her awakening.