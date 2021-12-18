Brad Pitt secretly suffered during the recording of ‘Interview with the vampire’

Anne Rice has died at age 80. As her son announced on Facebook, the queen of vampire novels suffered complications from a stroke, leaving a legacy that spans more than 30 novels. However, when we talk about her it is impossible not to mention Interview with the vampire as if it were the artistic synonym of his whole life. That 1976 novel not only marked his literary debut but also introduced the world to his great creation: Lestat, the 18th century vampire who would later immortalize Tom cruise in the cinema with Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt.

The film was a box office success and demonstrated the versatility of a Tom Cruise who, until then, had focused on more lovable male roles. While Brad Pitt managed to shake off the air of handsome on duty to stand in Hollywood as one of the most promising performers of his generation. Although, in his case, the effort literally cost him his sanity.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in Interview with the Vampire (Photo by Francois Duhamel / Sygma via Getty Images)

In Interview with the vampire (1994) Tom Cruise played his first villain role, a legendary, treacherous and manipulative vampire, who turned Louis (Brad Pitt) into a bloodsucker and adventure partner. However, Louis was different, a vampire so nostalgic for life that he ended up turning a girl to save her from certain death (Kirsten Dunst) but ended up transforming into a more sadistic vampire than his “parents”. This trio was joined by Antonio Banderas as a Latin lover of the night, resulting in a perfect cocktail to adapt Anne Rice’s gothic novel. Yet while we moviegoers cherish this example of romanticized vampire violence as one of our favorite ’90s movies, did you know that Brad Pitt himself was so depressed that he asked to disengage from the film after half a movie shot?

Neil jordan directed this production after winning the Oscar for best screenplay for Tear game (1992) – and garner another five nominations, including best film and director. The film had been in development for several years, and Anne Rice herself had already adapted her novel with a finished script. In that first version, the author had changed the character of Louis for that of a woman to avoid the homophobia of Hollywood and thus be able to tell the relationship of the two vampires without taboos. Legend has it that Cher was considered for the role and the singer even wrote a song with Shirley Eikhard for the film, but it ended up being rejected when it was decided to stay true to the novel and cast Brad Pitt. The song was Lovers Forvever and ended up being published in the album Closer to the truth (2013) but in a pop version.

That first script written by Rice -which was retouched by Neil Jordan- He wrote it with Alain Delon in the role of Louis and hoping that if a movie was made, Lestat would be played by Julian Sands. He even suggested that they cast John Malkovich, Peter Weller, Jeremy Irons or Alexander Godunov for the role. So imagine his surprise when the studio gave the star vampire character from his novels to Tom Cruise. His anger was such that he said it was “the worst crime in the name of casting since The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990) ”, as the New Orleans newspaper quoted, Times-Picayune, in 1994. He added that the cast chosen was “so bizarre that it was impossible to imagine the result”.

But the executives turned a deaf ear to their requests and opted for Tom, who was paid an abysmal salary at the time of $ 10 million plus a percentage of the box office earnings. But Anne was not satisfied and even suggested that Cruise and Brad Pitt exchange roles. However, when Anne Rice sawthe result made peace with the idea. “The moment he appears, Tom is Lestat ” he said, calling out to the actor and apologizing for criticizing him so much.

Brad Pitt in a scene from Interview with the Vampire, 1994. (Photo by Warner Brothers / Getty Images)

However, while Tom would have had a great time playing bloodsucking villain, the one who really had a terrible time was Brad Pitt. And is that if you ever wondered how he managed to capture so well the grief of the night and the sadness in the face of nostalgia for life, you should know that in part he was not acting.

If we remember, we will remember that when dealing with vampires, the film took place in night scenes. Always in the dark or low lights. It was shot at night in San Francisco, New Orleans, Paris and on sets built during the London winter. A time when it gets dark very early in the English capital. And that affected Brad Pitt a lot.

The actor admitted to Entertainment Weekly in 2011, seventeen years after filming, that he felt “miserable” during the process by “the damn darkness”. “”Contact lenses, makeup, I play the complaining guy … […] Then we got to London and London was damn dark”He said in that interview. “London was dead in winter. We were filming in Pinewood (the studios), which is an old institution where all the James Bond movies were shot. But where there are no windows. It hadn’t been restored in decades. I would go to work in the dark, go into that cauldron, that mausoleum, and then go out and it was dark”.

His sadness was such that one day he hit rock bottom and called producer David Geffen to ask how much it would cost him to break the contract after wearing “six months of bloody darkness”. They had been on the road a lot and yet Brad even considered throwing in the towel, until he announced that it was going to cost him $ 40 million to disengage at that point. “It took away my anxiety ” counted. “I told myself that I had to get the strength and finish it, and that’s what I did ”.

Brad Pitt at the Oscars in April 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

In the end, Brad Pitt managed to finish the project even though it almost cost him his sanity. And the result is in sight: a movie that received critical acclaim and a $ 224 million box office after spending $ 60 million to make it. Tom Cruise further cemented his career and his next film was the first installment of Mission Impossible, while Brad Pitt took over the role of Mills in Se7en. But above all, he created two vampiric icons of cinema that have not been repeated. What’s more, Hulu is currently working on a new adaptation in the form of a series and lovers of this classic find it hard to imagine that they can even live up to the legacy they left in 1994.

