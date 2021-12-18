Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could spend Christmas together – El Sol de Puebla

Fans of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have closely followed the friendly relationship that exists between both Hollywood stars in recent days in which have been found publicly at a couple of events and especially now that the news is circulating that they could spend christmas togetherCould it be that they could return?

And is that this couple formed one of the most loved marriages in show business two decades ago, throughout the seven years that they stayed together; Despite the fact that they ended in 2005, their followers still remember them fondly, as they always keep latent the desire to see them together again.

After the last delivery of the 2020 SGA Awards they were seen together, and also in a collective talk via zoom, they made it clear the good friendship that exists between them and aroused sighs of all his fans, so they suspect the possible second chapter in their love story.

A sample of this beautiful relationship of friends that exists between Aniston and Pitt, is that probably they will enjoy next Christmas together, this as revealed by a source close to them to the American magazine “OK!”.

According to the information of this same person, the two actors have had meetings with mutual friends in the last few days, and that these are always “a lot of fun.”

“They have had a lot of fun get-togethers with friends and plan to co-host a big tree trimming party at Jen’s house to keep the good times flowing,” a friend commented to the aforementioned outlet.

It is important to remember that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005; After their divorce, both celebrities continued on their way and married other people, however, the couple that attracted the most attention was that of the actor, who married Angelina Jolie, a marriage that did not work out and that, despite having Several years after announcing the divorce, they find themselves in legal battles for custody of their children.

Although no confirmation yet of whether they are going to spend the Christmas holidays together or not, the truth is that there is a good friendship between them, and that chemistry is still preserved, even though the years go by.