Blank point! Ricky Martin exudes glamor at a big event in New York

UNITED STATES – Without a doubt, Ricky Martin is much more than one of the latin exponents biggest music in the region. His career has not only been marked by major events within the industry, but also in political and cultural settings. A fact that has made him nourish himself much more from the new artistic manifestations that exist today.

Certainly, the Puerto Rican has had a very close relationship with art. In fact, her current husband has become known for being one of the greatest visual artists of the moment. A quality that both share as an interest and that, again, has become the reason for meeting between them and countless other celebrities. At least that is how the Puerto Rican has shown it in his official profile of Instagram.

Through the popular social network, Ricky Martin He has made several publications of what was a great event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in New York. Right there, in full dress, he could be seen in the company of Jwan Yosef, as well as other celebrities. Penelope Cruz, for example, she was one of the artists who came to see closest to the talented Caribbean artist.

However, at the gala there was also Rosalia, who was like Cruz representing Spain and, clearly, would not miss the opportunity to shine with the mentioned artists. And it is that, apparently, the Spanish actress was the special reason for the event; Well, the interpreter of “La Vida Loca” did not stop congratulating her for the new and great work she has done hand in hand with Chanel Y MoMa.

Among all the publications he made Ricky Martin, you can count more than half a million likes. Likewise, the comments were not far behind. And boy, the Hispanic artists were amazed! Miguel Ángel Silvestre, for example, was one of those who spoke out in favor of the eulogy; Well, the Puerto Rican looked spectacularly next to Cruz, who simply stole the red carpet.