Bitter Land: Hilal Altınbilek, Metin Hara and Marriage Signs | Züleyha | Turkish soap operas | Turkish actresses | Hilal Altinbilek nnda nnlt | FAME

After becoming internationally known for her participation in “Bitter land”, Hilal Altınbilek he has won the admiration of the public, who are aware of his every step. And it is that in addition to knowing the new projects that the actress will integrate, everyone is waiting for her love life, especially how her romance with Metin Hara is going.

MORE INFORMATION: What are Hilal Altınbilek and Murat Ünalmış in real life

Although this couple shouts their love from the rooftops and looks very much in love when the media addresses them, one of the questions that the men and women of the press ask is when they will unite their lives forever.

A question that does not sound crazy at all, especially when they are not intimidated in answering it the times they are consulted, something that was demonstrated when they were approached by journalists after going out for a walk with their dogs. It was there that they both slipped the possibility that the church bells will ring sooner than it seems.

MORE INFORMATION: What are İbrahim Çelikkol and Hilal Altınbilek in real life

Hilal Altınbilek and Metin Hara were caught by the press when they were walking their dog (Photo: Cadde / Milliyet)

THE SIGNS OF MARRIAGE BETWEEN HILAL ALTINBILEK AND METIN HARA

Hilal Altınbilek and Metin Hara do not hesitate to hide in front of the cameras and the best of all is that they dare to talk to the press, who took the opportunity to ask all kinds of questions related to a future wedding, but far from flatly denying it, they leave open the possibility that it will happen very soon.

To the questions: Do you think about marriage? And have the families met?, the Turkish writer answered with a forceful: “Yes, it did, don’t worry.”. Something that has led us to think that it will soon be the proposal for a hand.

But when they talked about the surprises that will come in the New Year, he again said that he already had a plan for that date. “We can go in and give a big surprise”. Perhaps he means that on that day he will propose to her? Published Cadde – Milliyet.

Although we still do not know what exactly will happen, what we are sure of is that they both look very much in love and if they decide to get married soon or later, it will be when they are convinced that they want the next step.

WHO IS HILAL ALTINBILEK?

Hilal Altınbilek was born in Izmir, Turkey, but is of Albanian descent. He moved to Istanbul very young, where he began his theater studies and decided to dedicate himself to art. Before her time on television, she participated in beauty pageants, remaining in the top 5, and also did some work as a model.

Since she was a child, Altınbilek knew she wanted to act. It was during college that he began his first roles in small productions; however, he made his debut in “Derin Sular” (2011). Two years later he would get a role in “Rosa Negra”, gaining greater recognition in his native country.

Other productions in which he participated are “Hayatımın Aşkı” and “Çocuklar Sana Emanet”. Currently she embodies the role of Züleyha in “Tierra Amarga”, a role with which she has gained great international fame. Proof of his enormous success is his Instagram account, where he has more than a million followers.

The actress has won the affection of the people for her great performance (Photo: Hilal Altınbilek / Instagram)

WHO IS METIN HARA?

Metin Hara is a famous Turkish writer who was previously the partner of Brazilian Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana de Lima.

He is considered a guru of self-help books. In addition to having published several texts of that nature, he is an active influencer where he also shares advice and ideas of this type.

THE LIKENESS OF HILAL ALTINBILEK WITH ANGELINA JOLIE

Hilal Altınbilek has a great resemblance to the actress Angelina Jolie, and it is one of the names with which the Turkish artist is known; However, it was her own father who first told her that she looked like the American woman.

It was thus that she decided to participate in several beauty contests and then attended the Mujdat Gezen Arts Center. Altinbilek indicates that in the world of acting her beauty helps her a lot. But not only that, then, it also implies having a great talent for the art world.