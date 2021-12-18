Billie Eilish turns 20 today and her fans around the world have not stopped congratulating her and showing her how much they love and admire her. Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, was born on December 18, 2001 in Los Angeles, California in the United States. She is the daughter of Maggie Baird, Patrick O’Connell both not very well known actors and younger sister of Finneas O’Connell a producer, songwriter and singer.

It can be said that thanks to Finneas, Billie Eilish is famous, because it was he who wrote “Ocean Eyes” the single with which Billie debuted as a singer at only 13 years old. The music video was directed, recorded, produced and edited by Finneas, which was uploaded to YouTube when Billie was 15 years old. In an interview Finneas said that he considers that Billie sings much better than him and that before she was famous he told his younger sister that he would make her the most famous singer in the world. Something that the talented Finneas did fulfill, of course he did not achieve everything, because it was a team effort, because Billie’s talent, charisma, voice, beauty and sincerity fell in love with the public.

World Premiere Of “NO TIME TO DIE” – Red Carpet LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Musicians Finneas and Billie Eilish attend the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures) (Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for EON Productions)

Billie Eilish has grown up in front of the cameras demonstrating her great musical talent

With the release of his first album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” In 2019, Billie Eilish became a musical phenomenon. Her original style, dark, deep and loving, fascinated people of all ages and even “Bono”, lead singer of the band U2 congratulated her on the song “Everything I Wanted” written by Billie and dedicated to Finneas. To see how Billie Eilish has grown, there is her annual interview that Vanity Fair has conducted with her since Billie was 16 years old.

Finally, Eilish at her young age has already won 7 Grammy Awards, one of them won it in the category of “Album of the year” with her first album. As a matter of fact, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Co-written and produced by his brother and best friend Finneas, is an album that was recorded in his parents’ room. In 2021 with the release of “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish was again nominated in 7 categories by the Grammys and one of them is “Album of the Year”, which her fans hope to win again.