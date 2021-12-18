Billie Eilish shines with her own light in this performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Billie Eilish has become one of the great musical stars of recent years. The young American continues to amaze the world with each of her songs, and if something stands out about her, it is the magic of her live performances. Once again, he proved once again that he has no competition on stage, during this year’s Christmas special of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ program.

The artist attended the Christmas special of the American program as a guest along with other music stars, such as Miley Cyrus. There, he not only performed a monologue and He participated in various skits of the famous show, but also made a brilliant performance.

During the program, the artist performed two of her most recent singles: ‘Male Fantasy’, and ‘Happier Than Ever’, and it was with the latter that he once again demonstrated that his talent has no limits.

With her brother Finneas on guitar, Billie Eilish once again moved like a fish in water across the stage, showing off her impressive vocal ability from start to finish in each of her performances. Specifically, his interpretation of ‘Happier than ever’ was from another planet.

A performance in which Billie Eilish left everyone present speechless with her overwhelming force, as well as with his sensitivity throughout the song. Wearing a simple sweatshirt, she proved once again that less is more.

During this performance, viewers were able to see Billie Eilish’s mother, being the one in charge of giving way to her daughter’s performance and wearing a T-shirt that could read “Billie’s mother”. There is no doubt that the American artist became one of the great stars of the night on ‘Saturday Night Live’.