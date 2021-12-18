Billie Eilish confesses how starting to view pornography affected her at age 11

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful new generation artists of the moment and part of the connection she has with the public is that she talks about her problems openly, whether they are insecurities, anxiety or acceptance of her body. In one of his latest interviews, he has addressed an issue as delicate as children’s access to adult content and has ensured that starting to view pornography when he was only 11 years old had a very negative effect on his life.

The 20-year-old artist has offered an interview to the radio station SiriusXM whose headlines have not left anyone indifferent. And it is that the winner of seven Grammy awards has been very sincere when recounting her first contact with pornographic content.





“Exposing myself to pornography at the age of 11 damaged my sex life,” confessed Billie Eilish, also admitting that reviewing that stage of her life makes her feel “devastated.” The conversation arose when the interviewer, Howard Stern, made reference to the topic the song was referenced Male Fantasy (“Male fantasy”), from his latest album Happier Than Ever (“Happier than ever”).

In that song, Billie Eilish sings about being home alone being distracted by pornography while remembering a broken romantic relationship. For the artist, the sexual content to which she was exposed from the age of 11 was “violent” and “abusive” and that had consequences for her.

Eilish claims to have had constant nightmares and that porn destroyed her brain. In an exercise of absolute sincerity, she confessed that this distortion of the reality of sexual relations pushed her to do things in bed that she did not feel like doing.

“I didn’t understand why that was a bad thing. I thought it was what was supposed to attract me, which was the way you learned to have sex,” he argued in the talk, stating that “I defended it and thought it was one more From the group of smart guys who talked about it. And I thought it was cool because I had no problem with it and I didn’t see what was wrong with it. “





But there came a time when he began to realize that this was not correct and that the reflection that occurs in adult content tends to be misogynistic, causing the woman to be completely sexualized at the expense of masculine pleasure. Billie Eilish assured that pornography is “a real problem” and that children who are exposed to it can be harmed as it happened in her case.

In her speech, the singer criticized the representation of the female body and the sexual experiences of women, stating that “it is a shame.” In fact, the artist explained that when she shared her experiences with her mother, she was “horrified”.