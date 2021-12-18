Billie Eilish: 10 songs that have us obsessed with her

Billie Eilish will barely have a six-year career, but in this time she has released quite cool songs that only cause her to have more and more fans.

The world knew of Billie eilish in 2015, but she had already been composing songs for a while, always with the support of her brother and now a producer Finneas. And since that first song that was uploaded to SoundCloud to date, he has been wowing the world with musical style and smooth but powerful voice. An example of this are these 10 that we selected as part of the best that he has released.

In a few years Billie Eilish has released a large collection of songs

1. “Ocean eyes”

It was his second role, when he was just 15 years old. Apparently simple, in reality it is a gem of vocal harmonies, a letter without great complications but with which it is easy to connect. In addition to a voice that immediately captivates and becomes an addiction.

2. “Bad guy”

Yes OK Billie eilish He already had his little fandom, his fame exploded on a massive level with this track from his debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

And it was something different from the pop that the world was used to hearing, it was electric, weird, mimimalist and even fresh and catchy. All accompanied by his very particular way of singing, which sometimes seems like pure whispers.

3. “Lovely” with Khalid

Ballads are also great for the Californian Billie elish, as evidenced by this duet with another talented young singer, Khalid.

It is not the most mellow, but it does have a good dose of sensitivity with that simple but effective musical arrangement. And the mixture of voices is a delight for the ears and the soul, which can be enjoyed by a teenager as well as an adult.

4. “All the good girls go to hell”

A song that talks about climate change, how the human race has screwed up, and now God and the devil are talking about why this has happened … that’s something that just Billie could have done. Let’s not forget the hypnotic beat and the production of Finneas to achieve a round song.

5. “Your power”

This track is part of their second album, Happier than ever, released this year. Captivating and charged with sensitivity, vulnerability and maturity, it also shows the 20-year-old singer speaking on a very sensitive subject.

Here he reveals the dangerous dynamic of a couple where one has control or power over the other. But also that it is in one to get out of that situation. A mixture of “me too” with a message that seeks to inspire a change. Powerful as its title

The sensitivity and intensity of Billie Eilish reflected in good songs

6. “You should see me in a crown”

Sometimes the best songs are born from something very simple or when you least expect it. For example when Billie Y Finneas they watched the series Sherlock and the character Moriarty said the phrase of the title.

The result of that moment of inspiration was one of his darkest songs on his discography. But it is also one of those that soon surrounds you with its beat that creates a pop of another level.

7. “When the party’s over”

One of the things that divides the public in the case of this singer-songwriter is her voice: Some find that she only whispers, while others think that this is part of what makes her unique.

An example is here, where the softness of his vowels is mixed with a falsetto that we can well qualify as ethereal. To achieve the vocal harmonies, his brother and producer worked with 100 vocal tracks from the popstar and a very minimal musical accompaniment.

8. “Therefore I am”

This little roll is part of her second album, and in it the teenager unburdens herself of how heavy fame can be. And it is not easy to navigate between interviews, opinions and all kinds of media publications and those who just hang on their fame.

The good thing is that this letter came out as a result, with a kind of hip-hop sound that it’s hard to get out of your head how good it is.

9. “Lost cause”

On his second album, Happier than ever, Billie eilish showed that a girl can open her eyes to a boy who, as the title of this topic says, is a basket case. But best of all, she can be her again.

A hymn for those who finally leave behind a couple that did not turn out the right one, with a catchy rhythm. It is good for celebrating singleness.

10. “Happier than ever”

The title track of his second studio album is a nearly five-minute beauty. A piece that begins in an acoustic and minimalist, delicate way, which then explodes and becomes an intense and enormous ballad.

In addition, it is one of those that invites you to sing along with her at the top of your lungs, and throw yourself a few screams to achieve total relief. Catharsis in a song.

Take a look, or rather a listen to the songs he has released Billie eilish is to marvel. But it also makes us wonder if this has been achieved with just 20 years just turned, what awaits us in the next two decades?