Beyond Harry Potter! Characters that Emma Watson has played.

On the occasion of her 31st birthday, we bring you the films in which Emma Watson has participated; because she is not only Hermione Granger, the most famous and intelligent witch she played in Harry Potter.

Being part of the most famous magical trio, Emma Watson rose to fame at an early age, giving her the opportunity to grow within the industry and build a successful career. From Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, to Meg, the older sister of the family in Little Woman (2019), to Bella in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast in 2017 and not forgetting her participation with Logan Lerman and Ezra Miller in The advantages of being invisible (2012), we will take a small tour of the characters that Emma Watson has played.

Hermione granger

The most famous role Watson has ever played is definitely the one that launched her to stardom at age 11. We talk about nothing more and nothing less than Hermione Granger

Hermione is one of the three protagonists of the franchise. A fictional character who with his ingenuity and his extensive knowledge acquired through reading, saves his friends and housemates countless times: Harry and Ron.

Photo: Flickr. Property of Warner Bros

Sam

In 2012, Emma participated in the film adaptation of the book “The Perks of Being Invisible” playing Patrick’s (Ezra Miller) half-sister, Sam. This character, along with the main cast, soon taught us the value of friendship.

Photo: LOUD

Meg

Watson also played Meg in the Oscar-nominated film adaptation of Little Woman.

Meg, the oldest of four sisters who, upon losing her father, becomes the second mother in the family, helping to raise and provide for her little sisters.

Photo: Trailer Screenshot

Beautiful

Emma has also been part of a Disney production, becoming a princess and bringing Beauty to life in the live action Beauty and the Beast. In this film, Watson not only showed his acting skills, but also showed that music and singing are also in his domain.

Photo: Twitter / DisneyStudiosLA

With all these characters, Emma shows us that she is much more than Harry Potter.

If you have not had the opportunity to see any of these movies, you can find them on streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney +

