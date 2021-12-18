Beyoncé joined TikTok, and her fans flooded her account

A verified account of Beyoncé She appeared on TikTok, prompting fans of the 40-year-old pop star to flood the page with followers.

Sony Music U confirmed the news early Friday on Twitter, writing, “The new queen of TikTok has arrived” along with a screenshot of the newly created account.

So far, the profile of the singer on that platform accumulates more than 474,000 followers, and the most surprising thing is that she has not yet shared anything, so there are those who doubt whether Beyoncé really opened said account.

It could also be a promotional campaign for the release of his seventh album after “Everything Is Love” in 2018, so it only remains to wait for his first publication to appear to find out more details.

Many expect Beyoncé to come to TikTok with an interesting or entertaining proposal, mainly because this woman is characterized by being unique and has a stamp when it comes to demonstrating her talent, either on stage through her voice or through dance.

It should be noted that Beyoncé is one of the most popular stars on social networks, since on Facebook she has 56 million followers and her official Twitter account, generated in 2009, is followed by 15.5 million people.

In 2012 he came to Instagram, a profile where he is very active, and has more than 224 million followers. Their posts Most recent on that platform are to promote his latest collection of his brand Ivy Park, which he has with the Adidas brand.

The 28 Grammy Award winner is one of many celebrities who recently joined TikTok, as that social media platform continues to gain popularity.

Kim kardashian And your daughter North West, 8, are also new to TikTok, and made their official debut on November 25 under the name @KimAndNorth with a special video of a spa day. So far, mom and daughter have attracted 3.6 million followers.

Kourtney kardashian He is also on TikTok with his daughter Penelope Disick under username @pandkourt, which has 2.6 million followers.

On November 28, the 42-year-old founder of Poosh and her fiancé Travis barker, they went around in circles with Penelope while dancing to the viral song of Fazlija, “Helicopter”.

While, Lil Nas X He also gained popularity on TikTok. The 22-year-old rapper, who is followed by more than 27 million users, has gone viral many times on the platform.

Many other celebrities have built a strong presence on TikTok, including Selena Gomez, the actor Will Smith, the singers Nick Y Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello and the famous chef Gordon ramsay, to name a few.

