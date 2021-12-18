Beneficial exchange? The numbers of Julio Furch and Federico Viñas in the last campaign

Another of the many strong news of recent days shook the fans of America. According to the journalist Elías Qijada, from La Octava Sports, the Las Águilas board of directors is willing to exchange Federico Viñas for Julio Furch, an old longing that recently screamed champion with Atlas.

Although this exchange would not solve the problem of the Las Águilas squad with the Unformed in Mexico (they are forced to reduce the number), it would add experience and scoring quota to a forward that faltered in the decisive moments of the season. Now there will be several days of negotiations …

The truth is that the numbers support Los Azulcremas in their decision to exchange the Uruguayan for the Argentine. At Grita México Apertura 2021, the first one played only 12 games (500 minutes) against 23 games (1979 minutes) of the other player. Viñas only started half of those 12 games, while Furch started 22.

In addition to contributing when his team needed him most, the difference between so many is also clear: while the Los Zorros attacker scored in nine chances, the forward of Los Azulcremas He only did it once. In addition, the champion distributed three assists against none of his adversary in the field. Will this beneficial exchange take place?