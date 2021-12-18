Ben Schwartz joins Nicolas Cage in Universal’s monster movie Renfield

Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Universal’s upcoming monster movie Renfield. The film centers on Dracula’s henchman, RM Renfield, who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker’s 1897 cult classic novel.

In the book, Renfield was a patient in a madhouse with an obsession for drinking blood, deluded into thinking that he would find immortality. He bows at the feet of the vampire king, who feeds him insects and rats and gives him eternal life in front of him.

The film will feature an actor Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwartz will rehearse the role of a mobster.

The film will also star Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star Awkwafina in an undisclosed role.

The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay is directing the feature film which is based on an outline from the original story by Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. Ryan Ridley has written the script.

The film, edited at Universal Pictures, will be produced by Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst of Skybound Entertainment.

Schwartz is looking forward to the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the sequel to his 2020 blockbuster Sonic the Hedgehog.

The actor will also star in the Apple TV Plus miniseries The Afterparty from film-making duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as the second season of the Netflix show Space Force.