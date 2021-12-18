Ben Affleck’s comment on his marriage to Jennifer Garner leaves fans divided

Fans react to Ben Affleck’s recent comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner and his fight against alcoholism.

During an interview with radio host Howard Stern on Tuesday (December 14), Affleck said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner and that was “part of the reason” he started drinking.

“We had a marriage that didn’t work out,” Affleck noted. “This happens. He was someone I love and respect, but who I shouldn’t be married to … what I did was [beber] a bottle of whiskey and falling asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution. “

Noting that he and Garner made the right choice in ending their marriage, Affleck said the couple hadn’t gotten divorced, “we’d probably be hitting each other.” “It is probable that I continued drinking. Part of the reason I started drinking alcohol was because I felt trapped. “

The two-time Oscar winner entered rehab for alcoholism in 2018 after he and Garner divorced. Affleck and Garner first confirmed their relationship in 2004 and married in 2005. They eventually had three children together.

Twitter users are divided over recent Affleck revelations.

“Oh very nice,” wrote one person. “Blame it on your ex … alcohol and drugs are HIS problems.”

Expressing sympathy for Garner, another person tweeted that he felt “sad that Jennifer G has to read / hear this …”

(Getty)

Yet another user suggested that “anyone who has ever been in an unhappy marriage” can relate to the feeling of “entrapment” Affleck was talking about.

They wrote: “This is not about his ex-wife, who he talks about very well every time.”

Reacting to criticism of Affleck, another person tweeted: “It was friendly. They were both not happy. Calm down ”.

Affleck is currently dating his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez. The actor was in The Howard Stern Show to promote your next movie The Tender Bar, whose premiere is scheduled for December 17.

If you or someone you know suffers from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the National Alcohol Helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information on available programs.