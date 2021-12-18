Ben Affleck remembered and made fun of his own meme: Henry Cavill couldn’t help laughing | Famous

During the tours to promote the movie ‘Batman V Superman’, a meme went viral in much of the world. The image showed Ben affleck during an interview, completely lost and looking to the horizon. Fans christened that photo as “Sad Affleck” and they used it for all kinds of reactions on social media.

A little over 6 years after the premiere of that film, the actors remembered that meme and showed the good relationship they have.

Both celebrities are promoting their respective projects, Cavill the second season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ and Affleck the movie ‘The Tender Bar’.

Henry Cavill made fun of Ben Affleck for his meme

The two spoke in separate interviews with Fox 5 and were given the opportunity to message each other. Affleck, instead of just sending a friendly greeting, decided to remember the viral meme and explain a little about his apparent boredom in his partner’s interview.

“Never fall asleep while talking to Henry, because they will zoom in on your face, they will play a Simon & Garfunkel song and you will never forget it”

When Henry Cavill heard the message, he couldn’t help but laugh and reply to his co-star’s message in ‘Batman V Superman’.

“Shout out to Ben Affleck too, I’m a huge fan of yours,” Cavill commented with a laugh.

The passing of Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in DC

Warner Bros hired Zack Snyder to lay the foundation for a cinematic universe. The director’s adventure began with ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), where he chose Henry Cavill to bring the superhero to life.

Three years later, ‘Batman V Superman’ was released, where the two heroes faced each other in a battle. That movie was the introduction of Ben Affleck as the guardian of Gotham City and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

After that, the actors put on their hero costumes again for the 2017 movie ‘Justice League’, but the production was so complicated that it ended up damaging the film, which did not achieve the expected results.

Subsequently, Warner’s plans were restructured, the solo Batman movie that was to be starred and directed by Ben Affleck was rethought and the project was given to Matt reeves and the star role to Robert Pattinson.

Affleck reappeared as Batman in the version Zack snyder of the ‘Justice League’ and will be present in ‘The Flash’, but Henry Cavill does not have the same luck.