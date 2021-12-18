Before the Matrix, the Keanu Reeves movie that is among the most watched on Netflix

Is Keanu reeves one of the actors of the moment? In the last time, the protagonist of Matrix He began to enjoy the affection of many fans, with posts on social networks that made him an internet sensation. At 57 years old and with more than 40 starring films, he is preparing for one of the premieres of the year: Matrix Resurrections, which will hit theaters next week. Meanwhile in Netflix The number of reproductions of one of his films began to grow.

It is clear that his most staunch followers are very excited about the new film of Lana Wachowski, which will be a luck of reboot where Neo will have returned to the matrix and there will be an important video game developer who remembers nothing of what happened in Zion. On the contrary, all the events seen in the trilogy that was released between 1999 and 2003 will be part of one of his most popular video games, which will make you question all of reality.

Thanks to Matrix, Reeves met one of the most important filmmakers of his career, Chad stahelski. At that moment, Stahelski He was the film’s stunt coordinator, but over time, he decided to go his own way as a director and that’s how he came to direct John wick, which with a modest budget of 20 million dollars raised more than 80 million worldwide.

The 2014 film was the starting point for a saga that is preparing to have its fourth release in theaters (it was going to arrive this year and was postponed due to the pandemic), and recently he uploaded one of his films to Netflix. Is about Parabellum, the third in the saga, which currently ranks sixth in the platform’s top 10 worldwide.

Keanu Reeves, an action stuntman

Despite the fact that at the beginning of the 1990s, Keanu reeves As the traditional action hero, the actor made his mark in the industry and grew to become one of the most important. John wick It is the clear proof of this, and the film that demonstrates the effort that the interpreter makes to be able to do almost 90% of his risk shots. To be in shape, Reeves he trains in various martial arts such as kung fu, which he learned from filming Matrix.

