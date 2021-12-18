Bayern Munich abuses Wolfsburg

On the last day before the Christmas break, which this year will be shorter than usual in the Bundesliga, the Bayern Munich just thrashed the Wolfsburg. And he completes the first lap with a solid advantage that makes us think of another title for Julian Nagelsmann’s men in the spring, as there seems to be no rival for the Bavarian side for another year. Today, as we said, his victim has been the wolves.

Thomas Müller scored the first in the 7 ‘, the only one from the first part. The German champions did not stop dominating the clash but without transforming it into more chances and goals. Until, as usual, they took the roller out at the beginning of the second act. Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sané scored at 57 ‘and 59’ to put land in the middle and ensure victory. However, the usual goal was missing, Robert Lewandowski, who scored in the 87th minute on a pass from Jamaal Musiala.