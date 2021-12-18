Battlefield 2042 can be played for free on PC

Battlefield 2042 is undoubtedly going through a rather complicated situation. From the great fall of players that suffered, through the various problems that could make it unplayable, to the design decisions that many did not like, there are quite a few things that were damaging not only this title, but also the future of Battlefield as such.

It may be that what you are about to read is taken as a defeat by DICE and EA, but the reality is that, beyond all, it is the players who end up partly winning, since at least those who did not love each other risk buying a copy of this title, now at least they will have a short period in which they can test it.

You can now access the free weekend of Battlefield 2042 through Steam

And it is that from today, and until December 20, you will be able to enjoy the most recent title of the Battlefield saga completely free of charge through Steam, which as you know was not very well received by the general public. The strangest thing about all this is that none of the official Battlefield accounts announced the free weekend, something that is not really surprising, since as you might imagine, it is almost never a good sign to see a game that a month after being released officially launch a free weekend.

In addition, I cannot forget to mention that, for those who are interested, it can also be done during the same days with Battlefield 2042 at a 34% discount.