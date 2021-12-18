Barack Obama has already chosen his favorite films of 2021

Faithfully fulfilling his tradition, the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, shared on December 16 the list of movies that he considers to be the best he saw in 2021.

One that draws a lot of attention is the musical ‘West Side Story’, directed by Steven spielberg and produced by Rita Moreno, which is nominated in the categories Best Film-Musical or Comedy and Best Director at the 2022 Golden Globes.

Barak Obama on Broadway in February 2017 Getty Images

‘West Side Story’ is about a remake from the 1961 film of the same name, which is inspired by Romeo and Juliet written by the playwright William Shakespeare. For this new version, Spielberg chose the actress Andréa burns to play the role of Fausta, who was born in Miami, Florida, but hails from a Venezuelan family.

The film premiered on December 10 in the United States and half of the cast is Latino, in addition to the fact that a large part of the film is spoken in Spanish. Although it has received very positive reviews, during its first weekend its box office collection was very weak, since it barely raised $ 10.5 million.

It may have a public appreciation now that Obama has included it in his favorites.

Other of the works chosen by the ex-president is the Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’ directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and which is based on the tale of the acclaimed writer Haruki Murakami who has been denied the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The film, starring Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Masaki okada Y Reika kirishima It is also nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes and, in addition, it was chosen by the New York Film Critics circle as the best film of the year. The award is important because it is the second time in 40 years of history that it has been awarded to a non-English-language film.

Also on Barack’s list is ‘The Power of the Dog’, Netflix’s strong card to compete in the Oscars the following year. The film is a western directed by Jane campion and starred by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten dunst Y Jesse plemons.

The former president did not leave out the documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ directed by Ahmir thompson exploring the historic Harlem Cultural Festival that took place in the United States in 1969, during the same summer that Woodstock was organized.

This work, which shows the impact of the musical event that celebrated Afro-American culture with stars of the stature of Nina simone Y Stevie wonder, is already considered the best documentary about a concert in history by several critics.

Another of the films that Barack Obama chose and that also had little box office is ‘The Last Duel’, which is based on real events described in the book ‘The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France’ written by Eric Jager, and which was adapted by Ben affleck, Matt Damon Y Nicole holofcener for the big screen.

The film shows the different types of violence to which a woman was subjected in feudalism, as we know the story of Marguerite de Carrouges who accuses the gentleman Jacques Le Gris, her husband’s best friend, Jean de Carrouges, of having raped her.

However, no one believes her, so her husband denounces the crime to King Charles VI, who decides to authorize a duel to the death between them.

The rest of the films chosen by Obama are: ‘Pig’, ‘The Card Counter’, ‘Old Henry’, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, ‘C’Mon C’Mon’ and ‘Quo Vadis, Aida’.

