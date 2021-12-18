Bankrupt? Know these curious facts about Will Smith

Will Smith turns 53 today. Learn curious facts about his life. Photo: getty

Will Smith, the unforgettable Agent J of Men in black, is turning 53 today. Actor, producer and singer, he became famous when he starred The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

1. His real name is Willard Carroll Smith Jr. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 1968. The second child of Willard Carroll Smith Sr. and Caroline Bright, he lived through his parents’ divorce when he was 13 years old.

2. The actor has been married twice; the first with Sheree Zampino, in 1992 (they divorced 3 years later) and the second, with Jada Pinkett, in 1997.

3. When Quincy Jones asked him to star in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will was in deep financial trouble. Smith, who was a rap artist, had a tax debt of $ 2.8 million.

4. Will met Jada Pinkett, his current wife, when she auditioned for The Fresh Prince of Bel -Air. The difference in height was not an impediment to their love: he is 1.88 cm, and she is 1.52.

5. He is a great admirer of ´Stone Cold´ Steve Austin, world wrestling champion. The actor also inspired him to create his role in Hancock.

6. In 1997, he recorded his version of Just the two of us, Grover Washington Jr.’s theme. He dedicated the song to his eldest son, Trey, and to Caroline and Willard, his parents.

7. He released his autobiography, entitled Will, where he talked about his first years of life, the way his career as a rapper developed, and his transformation into ´the prince of Bel Air´.

8. The actor, who is nicknamed ´Mr July´, has 3 children: Willard Carroll, ´Trey´Smith, almost 29 years old, Jaden Christopher Syre, 25 and Willow Reign Smith, who will turn 21 in October.

9. In 2006, Will and his 8-year-old son Jaden performed together in Looking for happiness, the film based on the life of Chris Gardner. For this film he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

10. Smith, who has 55.4 million followers, can put together a Rubik’s cube in one minute and was a millionaire before his 20th birthday.