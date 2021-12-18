Avoid all spam calls with this simple setup

We live in an age when spam calls are on the agenda. An average person can receive several of them in a typical day. Many users have normalized receiving these calls, take them off the hook, see what they are spam numbers and hang up instantly. It is a method that is wasted a lot of time and that can take you out of the main task you are doing, so it is best avoided. Today we are going to tell you how configure the mobile so that spam calls from unknown numbers don’t bother you.

That’s how easy it is to block spam calls from ringing

Google has a long list of identified numbers like spam that grows daily. If you use your phone application it is possible to make this list serve to block incoming calls suspicious, dangerous or spam.

You simply have to download the Google Phone app, which you may already be using if you have a Xiaomi mobile, for example. Once you configure it, just enter it, click on the 3 points and then on ‘Settings’.

In this section you will see a section called ‘Caller ID and Spam‘in which you must enter to activate the second option: Filter spam calls. This act will make Google block calls you consider spam.

How does Google know that it is a call that only intends to sell you some service? Companies use many different numbers and they are all day calling users, which, you notify the own Google about the intent of the call. A high report makes that number enter the spam lists from the great G.

With this option activated you will avoid hundreds of spam calls year. They will not bother you, because the application will silence and they won’t be able to bother you. What calls blocks? All related to cold door sales, scam sellers, operators and endless numbers They are only trying to sell you a product or try to sneak a scam.