Avatar director James Cameron plans ambitious project to revolutionize cinema … streaming

MADRID, Dec. 18 (CulturaOcio) –

James Cameron has spent almost a decade fully dedicated to the four sequels of Avatar. But in addition to the continuations of what it was, until the arrival of Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film in history, the filmmaker is preparing other projects. And among them stands out one with which aims to revolutionize the world of cinema and streaming.

During a conversation with his friend and colleague Denis Villeneuve Hosted by Variety, the two sci-fi-loving filmmakers reflected on the state of the industry and their vision for movies going forward.

In this sense, Cameron shared his vision about a project conceived as a fluent narration capable of adapting to different formats. It would be a movie that in its assembly for movie theaters had a duration of about two and a half hours, while that same story would extend until six hours for streaming platforms.

“I like the change. I am a 60 year old boy. I like when things are chaotic. I think what we can see is a form of expanded cinema. I want to do a six hour long movie and two and a half hours at the same time. The same movie. You can watch it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed version, the roller coaster, a version of that immersive experience in a movie theater. The same movie. Simply, one is the novel, and the other, the film. Why not? Let’s use these platforms in ways that haven’t been done before, “said the director.

Cameron’s approach is by no means far-fetched, not even so revolutionary. There are already examples such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was expanded to reach four hours in length divided into six chapters and an epilogue.

Who also sought to do something similar was Quentin Tarantino, who premiered his tape in theaters The Hateful Eight to later project an extended version conceived as a miniseries for Netflix. Another example is found in Spanish cinema, where Enrique Urbizu premiered two versions of Libertad, one for cinemas of little more than hours and another miniseries for Movistar + divided into five chapters of about 50 minutes each.

Other projects such as that of Steven Soderbergh and his procedural thriller, Mosaic. A six-episode miniseries in which through an app allowed viewers some interactivity by showing what was happening from different perspectives. Later, the platform relaunched it to premiere it with its linear narrative.

For his part, James Cameron plans to release Avatar 2 in cinemas in December 2022 and will continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they both continue to defend the planet Pandora. The film will feature the return of Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore and Giovanni Ribisi, as well as new signings: Kate winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh, and Vin Diesel.

Avatar 2 will hit theaters on December 16, 2022. For its part, it is expected that Avatar 3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024. Avatar 4 and the fifth will arrive on December 19, 2025, and for the last moment, delivery of the saga will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027, as long as the saga has the expected success at the box office.