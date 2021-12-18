ATTENTIVE, CULÉS: The sincere response of Xavi Hernández about the rumors that link Erling Haaland with FC Barcelona

In the framework of the Golden Boy 2021 gala, Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​and Mino Raiola, agent of Erling Haaland and many other TOP players, held a meeting. And after this conversation, the versions that link the powerful Norwegian striker with the Camp Nou club were triggered.

What does Xavi Hernández know about it? Well, being December 2021, Teacher He assured in a press conference that the possibility of recruiting the 21-year-old boy has not even been discussed. For now, the only reality is that they are experiencing a difficult economic situation and, therefore, it will not be easy to reinforce the workforce.

Nothing can be ruled out, but, to this day, THERE IS NOTHING FORMAL.

XAVI HERNÁNDEZ’S RESPONSE ON ERLING HAALAND

“Right now, we have a difficult, difficult economic situation. It is clear. You have to be realistic, too, and think that it will not be easy to strengthen the team, because we have a problem with the salary limit and a chip problem. That is our reality, but we are going to see what happens. And, well, in terms of names, let’s see what happens. In the case of Haaland, I know absolutely nothing, we have not even discussed this possibility. I can not say anything more”.

Opinion on the sayings of Tebas, the president of the League, who has declared that the current FC Barcelona could not allow the hiring of Haaland? “Everyone would be interested if players like Haaland were in the League. And it would favor us all, whether in the Barça or on the other computer. We have to look for the good of the League as well ”.

Undefeated data. Erling Haaland has more goals (76) than matches (74) with the Borussia Dortmund jersey. Total wildness.

Did you know…? Erling Haaland has scored 23 goals in 19 UEFA Champions League games. Destroying the greatest competition in the world at club level.