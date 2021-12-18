Astronomers discover cavities in space created by black holes

Scientists have found four huge cavities, or bubbles, in the center of a galaxy cluster using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. This unusual set of features may have been caused by eruptions from two supermassive black holes closely orbiting each other.

Clusters of galaxies are the largest structures in the universe held together by gravity. They are a mix of hundreds or even thousands of individual galaxies, huge amounts of hot gas, and invisible dark matter. The hot gas permeating clusters contains much more mass than the galaxies themselves and glows brightly in the X-ray light that Chandra detects. A huge galaxy is generally in the center of a cluster.

A new Chandra study of the galaxy cluster known as RBS 797, located about 3.9 billion light-years from Earth, discovered two separate pairs of cavities extending from the center of the cluster.

These types of cavities have been seen before in other galaxy clusters. Scientists believe they are the result of eruptions from regions near a supermassive black hole in the middle of the massive central galaxy. As matter flies away from the black hole like jets in opposite directions, it blows cavities in the hot gas. The disclosure in RBS 797 is that there are two sets of jets directed perpendicular to each other.

“We think we know what a pair of cavities represents, but what happens when a galaxy cluster has two pairs in very different directions?” Francesco Ubertosi of the University of Bologna in Italy, who led the Chandra study, said in a statement.

What are they and how were these cavities created in space?

Astronomers previously observed the pair of cavities in the east-west direction in RBS 797, but the pair in the north-south direction was only detected in a new, much longer Chandra observation. The deepest image uses almost five days of Chandra observation time, compared to about 14 hours for the original observation. Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array of the National Science Foundation had already observed evidence of two pairs of jets as radio emission, which line up with the cavities.

How was this quartet of cavities created? The most likely answer, according to Ubertosi and his colleagues, is that RBS 797 contains a pair of supermassive black holes that have jets in perpendicular directions at about the same time.

“Our best idea is that a pair of supermassive black holes has resulted in a pair of a pair of cavities,” said Myriam Gitti, also a co-author from the University of Bologna. “While we think that supermassive black holes can form binary systems, it is extremely rare that both are observed in an active phase; in this sense, the discovery of two nearby active black holes that inflate cavities in RBS 797 is extraordinary.”

In fact, a previously radio observation with the European VLBI Network (EVN) discovered two radio point sources separated by only about 250 light years in RBS 797. If both sources are supermassive black holes, they are among the closest pair ever detected. . The two black holes should continue to spiral toward each other, generating huge amounts of gravitational waves and eventually merging.

There is another possible explanation for the four cavities seen in RBS 797. This scenario involves just one supermassive black hole, with jets that somehow manage to rotate in direction quite quickly. Analysis of the Chandra data shows that the age difference for the east-west and north-south cavities is less than 10 million years.

“If there is only one black hole responsible for these four cavities, then we will have to trace the history of its activity. The key aspects are how the orientation of the jets changed rapidly and whether this is related to the environment of the galaxy cluster or to the physics of the black hole itself, or even a combination of both, “said Fabrizio Brighenti, a co-author from the University of Bologna.

