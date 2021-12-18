Ariana Grande’s Couture Yellow Dress Defines Chic, Edgy Fashion

Ariana Grande has as much power in her performances as she does in her wardrobe choices. In the past, she has, time and again, left her admirers and fashion enthusiasts stunned by her sense of style, which she has now carved out her own signature. Elegant, feminine, comfortable, and sometimes experimental, Grande knows what works for her and sticks with it.

The God is a woman The singer will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans and Timothee Chalamet in the Adam McKay-directed film. Don’t look up.

For her performance with Kid Cudi on NBC The voiceGrande opted for a big, grand and outrageously vivid dress from Maison Valentino. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, she wore the bright yellow haute couture gown from Valentino’s SS ’19 collection.

The floor-skimming, wavy strapless dress featured an oversized bow at the back. Cuttrell kept it classy with black Opera gloves, a dainty diamond choker, and earrings. Her hair was tied back in her unique high ponytail.

Her last look saw her in a David Koma one-shoulder LBD with a sparkly panel at the curvy hem that she wore with black Mary Jane platform shoes.

