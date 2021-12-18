Ariana Grande changes “Positions” for live video | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.– Like the big ones, Ariana He has not stopped surprising his followers with each of his presentations on social networks and his most recent participation for “Vevo“That he performed live was no exception.

She began the exhibition in a very sensual way, sitting on a small bench surrounded by green foliage, she began expertly placing vocal harmonies on a recorder for audio loops.

The delicate plucking of the guitar of “Positions“was introduced to the live mixing masterclass of Big, ushering in the all-too-familiar coup from the way the Arianators They had heard it before, but with some added pizzazz.

In a two-piece set with pink rhinestones and black stockings, the singer dazzled in the matching pink light shining around the garden dome and strolled through the grass in her silver heels that she had kicked in earlier. What about the vocal harmonies you mixed earlier? He brought them back to sign the performance.

“Positions“is her lead single. Billboard 200 No. 1 album of the same title, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 last November. The pop star previously acted“Point of view” “Safety net” with Ty Dolla $ ign, “My hair, “” 34 + 35“, Y “Off the table” with The Weeknd, for their live performances of Vevo supporting the album.