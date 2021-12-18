Are you retiring? Denzel Washington revealed what he hopes for his future

U.S-. Denzel Washington is one of the most versatile and talented actors in Hollywood, and he has it very clear. The actor has done everything and that is why he does not want his next role to be one more, but is in search of challenges. His last film was The Tragedy of Macbeth, a black and white filmed adaptation of the tragedy written by William Shakespeare.

In a recent interview, Denzel Washington revealed what role he would like to take on next. “I am interested in challenges. At this point, as the character, I am on the yellow sheet of my career. To be honest, I am looking to do other things. So when it comes to acting, it will have to be an extreme challenge for me to be interested, “said the actor.

“I’ve been talking to one or two of the top managers in the business and we’re talking about maybe doing something. I don’t have much left to do as an actor. Maybe Lear, ”he added. Washington, who worried his fans with the idea that he could retire from acting in the near future. Then the actor referred to The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed and written by Joel coen.

“It was just a great journey with a group of talented actors young and old, led by a brilliant, brilliant director,” he said. Washington. The actor also talked about his own project as a director, A Journal for Jordan, which he described as “heartbreaking.” “It is simply a beautiful love story and a moving… What is the word? I don’t want to say cheesy, but it’s a real tear-jerker, “said the director.

Despite having both films premiered, it has been difficult months for Washington after losing his mother earlier this year. “A mother is a child’s first true love. A child, especially that first child, is a mother’s last true love. That’s … I’m drowning. I’m sorry, ”the actor said in a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert before crying.