Arantxa Sánchez Vicario is married for 50 years, pending a trial and giving classes

There were only four days until Arantxa Sánchez Vicario celebrate her 23rd birthday when she was proclaimed the best tennis player of the year. We are talking about 1994, the season in which the Spanish tennis player had won Roland Garros and the US Open. Who was going to tell that young woman that she would come to turn 50 with a tough divorce process that does not finish closing and a criminal process pending trial.

This Saturday, the former champion enters the half century with a life very different from the one she herself aspired to. That is to say, still married by law with a man from whom she separated four years ago and she must also defend herself from an entity such as the Bank of Luxembourg to avoid going to prison. It is not a small thing.

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, in the documentary on TV3. (Courtesy)

The couple’s divorce has been extended in time due to Santacana’s request to transfer the process to Spain. Spanish justice has agreed with his still wife and the divorce process is still open in the courts of Miami Dade County, where they both live. It is this court, and not the one in Barcelona, ​​as requested by the still husband, that is in charge of deciding how the divorce will be. The process began just one year after receiving the complaint from the Bank of Luxembourg, that is, in 2017. It was Santacana who started the process after 10 years of marriage and two children in common.

The new life of Arantxa Sánchez Vicario: redhead and happy in the anonymity of Miami ST

The last appointment in the American courts was to be held on July 22 this year, but it was suspended because the parties could not go to court. And, for now, the process is on hold. This means that Sánchez Vicario and Santacana are still legally married.

We spoke with Ramón Tamborero, lawyer for the extenista in his process in Spain and he details the situation: “I do not know anything about her since last September, when he called me to ask for some documents. In his divorce process, in which there is nothing to say here, you have to start from scratch. Everything that has been done so far has been of no use, they are still married and it will be the Miami court that decides what happens, in Spain everything is already closed ”.

Appeal dismissed

Santacana filed an appeal against the decision of the Provincial Court to transfer the process to the United States and hoped to take it to the Supreme Court, but the appeal was dismissed and the process was closed. Now, it is the American lawyers who handle the divorce, which has not yet been decided.

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario and Pep Santacana, at the 2013 Laureus Awards. (Getty)

Another judicial process that the extenista is pending is the one that confronts her with the Bank of Luxembourg, an entity that even asks for a prison sentence for her. From the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia they tell us that the trial date has not yet been set. They have been waiting to know when the process will take place for weeks and she is still waiting. Like her ex-husband, Josep Santacana, who is also indicted for various crimes for which the Prosecutor’s Office asks for four years in prison for both.

The strategy of Arantxa Sánchez Vicario to avoid his entry into prison Silvia Taulés JM

It is a complex matter that dates back to the years in which the former tennis player declared that it had residency in Andorra. Hacienda fined her considering that it was not true and she asked for a guarantee to pay the fine. A guarantee that was never paid. The Bank of Luxembourg he complained then against the tennis player for a presumed crime of raising assets considering that she had sold all her properties without paying the amount she owed to the bank. It was in December 2016, news that Vanitatis advanced, and a few months later the complaint was extended against Santacana and against several companies.

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, repentant: “I gave everything for love and I was not compensated” Helena Thomas

The Examining Court number 4 Barcelona admitted it for processing and in November 2020, after the investigation period, he received the indictment. “First the indictments are presented -according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia-, then those of the defenses are presented, and when all the documentation is in court, the case is sent to the distribution of criminal courts or the Hearing, as appropriate ”. “Once the court has been appointed, the court sets a date for the trial, something that may still take a long time ”, add the same sources. And so it has been, there is no date set at the moment.

Stellar high school

Meanwhile, both try to continue their lives. Santacana lives with her new partner and Sánchez Vicario does so focused on his children and relaunch her teaching career tennis. On December 4, the RPTenis (Professional Tennis Registry) paid tribute to the athlete in the delivery of her awards to the best of 2020. Since she separated from Santacana, she has approached her family and re-established relationships with her family. Now, Emilio, her brother, is one of the most important people in her life. Arantxa teaches at the tennis school that his brother has in Naples, Florida, where he lives.

Scoop: Arantxa Sánchez Vicario receives a new judicial blow in Miami Silvia Taulés

The former champion is current these days also for another matter, fiction. HBO has released the docudrama ‘King Richard’, in which the life of the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, and their father, Richard, played by Will Smith, is narrated. And in him Arantxa appears, just a moment, but it has given viewers a lot to talk about, because your role is fundamental in the history. That is what she aspired to, nothing more, to be an athlete remembered for her triumphs and for opening women’s tennis to the public of our country. But no one has the power to decide their fate.