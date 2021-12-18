Apps to identify spam calls on iPhone

Be it a friend, a trusted business or a fraudulent call from a scammer, this application will always offer you the necessary context to be able to hang up or pick up phone calls. It is able to identify and block robocalls, salespeople or debt collectors in a very simple way. The only problem is that with the free version of the application you only have the basic functions, having to resort to payment to access advanced functions.

As soon as a phone call enters, you will receive a notification informing if it could be spam. In the event that it is identified as safe, but in reality it corresponded to a fraudulent call, you can help to register it. When you hang up you will simply have to include that phone in the database, thus helping future users.

Call Control

This service has more than 12 million users forming a large cooperation community. It integrates smart blocking technology to be able to reject all calls from spammers automatically. It is completely free to download and use. It is important to always know that this is an application with a commitment to privacy by not storing personal contact information.

It is designed to go beyond the typical calls made by teleoperators seeking the change of fiber operator. It integrates different numbers of scams that have been very popular and that are going to attack those people who may be more vulnerable, such as the elderly. If you want to know who is calling from the phone, you can also perform a reverse search in order to have access to all the data beyond knowing that it is a call from spam.

Mr. Number

One of the fastest ways to identify incoming calls. It integrates a set of functions to help you always manage your calls and contacts. Automatically you can block the phone number that does not stop bothering you with relative ease. Above all you will be protected against phone calls that are forged.

Keep in mind that we are dealing with an app that constantly works in the background. The application has a large database that aims to collect data from a large number of suspicious phone numbers. The alerts you will receive will be in real time when a new call comes in. And if you want to help the community in general, you can report a specific spam call.

Call Blocker

Application that has a telephone database focused mainly on Spain. It has an advanced search engine in which to look for a specific phone number to be able to know specifically who is calling, such as the name of the operator who wants us to take advantage of your offer. Keep in mind that different user levels can be found, with the premium being the highest.

The database integrates a total of 4 million telephones related to scams, unwanted calls or surprise. That is why if you receive numerous suspicious calls every day, this is the application you should have installed on your iPhone. Next to the original caller ID you can always see that you are facing a suspicious call.

BlackList

This is a service that requires the payment of a monthly subscription to work properly. It has a clean and simple, but powerful user interface. It integrates with native iOS applications to be able to appear in the form of a message when you have an incoming call and you can be informed instantly.

As its name suggests, this app integrates a black list that you can personalize yourself with the phone numbers that constantly bother you. In addition, CSV files from other apps or cloud services can be exported to the black list at any time.

Options that also prevent spam SMS

Text messages are also a fairly common input to the most insecure spam, such as phishing. That is why there are applications that combine both the blocking and identification of fraudulent calls with SMS and their senders, which can also be blocked.

Truecaller

One of the applications most used by users to block spam calls or text messages. It has a community of 250 million users that allows them to collaborate together to provide information on a specific number. When you receive a call, you will see how it appears on the information screen that it is Spam and that it has been identified by this application.

A search engine is integrated to be able to search for the contact information of another person, including only the telephone number. You will be able to view the information of all the members of your agenda. While many of these features are only found in the version free, since in order to have unlimited number search, the premium version must be purchased.

Call Protect

Free spam blocker and robocalls, with proper artificial intelligence. That is why it will always protect you against known telemarketers, robocalls and also scammers who have been registered. In this way, you guarantee the peace of mind of being completely safe when answering an incoming call, since they will hardly be able to scam you.

It has a search engine to be able to do a reverse search system, suitable to be able to investigate at all times from where you have been called. In an extra way, the blocking applies to all phone numbers, so it is not limited only to phone calls. You can also get a protection with respect to SMS or text messages, avoiding the possible phishing.

Numbo Caller ID

With this application you will have access to one of the most important databases that exists. It is a tool that is capable of performing a reverse search to be able to track fraudulent calls, telemarketing or automatically. In this way, your time will be completely protected thanks to having a record of 52 million data.

It has integration in the identifier of the caller ID, as well as an SMS filter to avoid the phishing. This will ensure that you can be sure of who is calling you at all times. The configuration is customizable so you can choose which calls you want to end up blocking.

The ones we recommend

As has been seen, there are many applications that can be found in the App Store in relation to blocking spam calls. We must keep two of them. The first is Call Control, which has a fairly modern interface and integrates with all native iOS applications and functions. This is important in order to have contact information when a call comes in.

The second that we recommend installing on your iPhone is TrueCaller, which has an exhaustive control of all contacts. In this sense, spam entries can be blocked both by phone call and by text messages. All this for free with basic but sufficient functions. The interface is also quite nice and the database is complete with numerous possible fraud numbers.