Anne Hathaway wears the blouse in trend, ideal for romantic women

Anne Hathaway It almost does not appear in street style or in everyday life, but when it does, it is because it will surely give us a lesson in style not to be missed. This is the case of his most recent appearance in a project that is currently filming: We Crashed, where it led a set worth taking a look at now.

Actress Anne Hathaway She was seen on set wearing classic mom jeans, as well as wearing the new trending jeans, the actress wore a blouse in the color which some describe as ‘impossible’: White, but to put aside sobriety and opt for romanticism, with floral details that stand out for the transparencies that defined the petals.

Anne Hathawaty gives lessons on how to wear a white blouse MediaPunch / Bauer-Griffin

Anne Hathaway knows what are the details that make a blouse, something romantic

To avoid excessive transparency, The actress wore a sleeveless white undershirt, achieving a casual look with absolute elegance. Of course, it should be noted that this blouse, to be really romantic, not only is it enough that it has floral embroidery, but other details, as we clearly see in the sleeves and cuffs.

Brocades show your Victorian heritage Through each stitch, reliving the Jane Austen romance era in a 21st century version, one that goes great with jeans.

Ane Hathaway, wears flared jeans with a Victorian shirt, a delicate and romantic way to show off the pair. MEGA x Getty Images

No doubt though snowy It has its private clubs such as ‘I don’t know how to use white’, it is worth taking a look at those proposals that allow us to carry a contemporary romanticism and that, incidentally, create great styles.

Although she combines it with this classic of classics, you too You can wear them with a skirt, palazzo pants or shorts if the climate and the setting you are in allows it. It’s time to reinvent your look with a garment like this, ideal for both summer and halftime days.

The best thing is that it is a garment with an incredibly versatile carefree elegancel, which you can have in your wardrobe for several decades, because it looks great to wear to your 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s, something that even Anne Hathaway confirm with this look.

Do you dare to have a white blouse with romantic details?

Anne Hathaway’s style