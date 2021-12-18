Angelina Jolie: PHOTOS of youth prove that her daughter is identical to the actress

The actress Angelina Jolie has been admired by many for having a great talent for acting, but also for being considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, and who since her youth she showed her beautiful face as a model, and now that they made themselves known Photos of that stage of his life, he was surprised by the great resemblance he has with his daughter, since they affirm that they are identical.

The first biological daughter he had Angelina with the actor Brad Pitt it was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who was born on May 27, 2006 while they were in Namibia, whose first photos were sold by his parents for an amount close to 8 million dollars, money that was donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Since I was younger Shiloh He attracted everyone’s attention because of his appearance, because according to his parents, he said that he preferred to wear boy’s clothes, showing a tomboy style with pants and garments that are usually considered “masculine”. His mother confessed in an interview that he saw himself as a boy and had even asked to be called John.

Angelina Jolie and her youth photos

Although some time ago it was announced that John (Shiloh) had undergone hormonal treatment to change sex, in early November fans of the famous family were surprised to see a series of images that were captured on two carpets Red, where the young woman chose two dress models as a look.

The actress began her career as a model. Photo: Special

And it is now that the Angelina’s daughter It was shown with a more feminine image that was compared to a series of snapshots that were taken of the 46-year-old actress when she was a teenager, as it is known that she was between 14 and 15 years old when she participated in the session that has already been become viral on social media.

Nowadays, Shiloh or JohnShe is 15 years old, and according to what can be seen in the images that circulate on the web, she has the same features as her mother when she was the same age, since they both have colored eyes, the same skin tone, thick lips and sharp nose.

Angelina and her daughter are the same, they say on the networks. Photo: Special

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is identical to the actress

At the beginning of November, when the film “Eternals” was released in which he participated Angelina, Shiloh and his Maddox brothers, Zahara, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne, wore clothes that Jolie She had already used in her acting career before, and the 15-year-old girl posed in a white dress with a black print.

For many it was inevitable to see that with makeup and the hairstyle she wore, the daughter of the actress and Brad Pitt looks identical to his mom.

Mother and daughter share great beauty. Photo: Special

