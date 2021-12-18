Andrés Guarded tests positive for COVID-19, for the second time

Andrés Guarded had already tested positive for COVID-19 last February. Photo: AFP

Andrew Saved tested positive again COVID-19, so the next Real Betis game will be lost, according to the Spanish press.

According to information from Great game of COPE, the “Little Prince” is infected with SARS-CoV-2, although for now neither Betis nor the Mexican player have spoken about it.

This is the second time that the Mexican midfielder has been infected since the pandemic began, the first time was on February 24 of 2021.

Saved will not see activity in the duel of the Verdiblancos when they are measured at Athletic Club de Bilbao, last game of the year for Sevilla, where he also plays Diego lainez.

After the positive of Andrew Saved, the rest of the staff will be tested again to rule out more infections.

Saved had no participation in Betis’ recent victory in the Copa del Rey, where they won 4-2 to Talavera, where Diego Lainez scored a great goal.

After the game against Athletic Club de Bilbao, Betis will return to the courts on January 2, day on which the game is scheduled against him Celta Vigo on the field of the Benito Villamarín Stadium, a match in which the Mexican player could already be back.

More infections in LaLiga and in the Premier League

The case of the Mexican player joins that of the Real Madrid players, including Gareth Bale, who tested positive for COVID-19 this Thursday, joining Marcelo Y Luka modric, whose contagion was made known the day before by the white team.

In addition, this is in addition to the match suspended in the Premier League after the cases of COVID-19 infections in English teams.