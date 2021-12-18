An OnlyFans star rejected 50,000 euros from a French footballer for a sexual offer

Nathalie Andreani became one of the well-known faces of television in France as a result of his participation in different reality shows such as ‘Secret Story 8’ and ‘The village of broken hearts’, and after that, five years ago, he decided to start a new path on the platform OnlyFans, where it makes its popularity profitable with content aimed at an adult audience.

To their 50 years, The television network remains in very good shape, and on the payment platform it has received the most crazy proposals, some of them being from very influential characters, as revealed in an interview with ‘Public’.

“A footballer offered me 50,000 euros to spend the night with me. More than one, But I refused! He was a player for the French national team. I was surprised. It’s a shame, because I would have liked him not to offer me this money, “said Andreani.

He refused to make adult films

The OnlyFans star has acknowledged that she did not expect to be so successful after her arrival on television, which she entered to “please” her boyfriend at the time. “When you are in a program, you can earn money, but what allows you to earn a living is what is around,” he pointed out.

In addition, after going through the adult content platform, he has revealed that he also They have made offers to him to make adult films, although she has rejected it: “With what I earn I have no interest.”