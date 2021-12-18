An indie with extremely positive reviews is available for free on Steam

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It is Christmas time and many video game companies want to celebrate it with gifts for their community. It is thanks to this that an indie that has extremely positive reviews on Steam is available for free.

We are talking about Press Any Button, indie developed by Eugene Zubiko that is available with 100% discount on Steam. This means that you can get it completely free to make it part of your collection and you can download it whenever you want.

To get this free game, what you have to do is log in to Steam, enter this link and press the button that says Add to account. Once you do, it will be part of your Steam account and you can download it from your library to play it. That easy!

It is worth mentioning that Press Any Button it normally sells for $ 26.99. MXN. Although you are not saving much, it is still a good opportunity. Please note that the promotion will end on September 12, 2021.

Related Video: TOP 5: Most Disappointing of 2021

What is it Press Any Button?

You have probably never heard of Press Any Button. This is why we think you should know that it is an independent game that has surprised the community by combining simple arcade-style gameplay with an emotional story.

In it we will follow the story of A-Eye, an artificial intelligence working on important scientific research. One day, this AI gets bored with his task and decides to turn his research into a video game, something that will be difficult because he knows nothing about design, art or music.

So, your task will be to dialogue with A-Eye and be a critic of his work by completing different jobs. Keep in mind that it is an experience that lasts approximately one hour.

What do you think about this new? Will you take advantage of the offer to claim this indie? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link where you will find all our coverage of offers from the world of gaming.