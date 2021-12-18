An experimental treatment achieves complete remission of cancer in 18 patients with no alternative

Joan Gel, 67, is one of the multiple myeloma patients who has benefited from a pioneering therapy.

From left to right, doctors Àngel Font, Josep M. Campistol, Carlos Fernández de Larrea, Julio Delgado and Manel Juan pose with Joan Gel.

Multiple myeloma is incurable, it is a type of cancer located in the bone marrow, the marrow inside some bones, such as the hip and sternum, where under normal conditions there are immature cells that transform into blood cells: red blood cells , white blood cells and platelets.

Multiple myeloma causes growth abnormal plasma cells, a type of white blood cell responsible for making antibodies, the first line of defense against infections. The five-year survival around 50%.

The new therapy involves drawing blood from patients, selecting their T lymphocytes (another type of white blood cell) and redesigning them in the laboratory using genetic engineering to increase their ability to recognize cancer cells.

One of the specialists involved in the process, the hematologist Carlos Fernández de Larrea, from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​was in charge of announcing the “complete remission” of the cancer of one of his patients, since he is not the only one, since 18 of the 30 patients who have participated in the trial (60%) show a complete remission of the disease.

Referral complete is not equivalent to cure, emphasizes doctor Fernández de Larrea, but it is to the disappearance of all signs cancer. “Although it is an incurable disease, reaching referral complete impact significantly on the prognosis of patients. It is directly related to a longer survival “, explains the hematologist.

Fernández de Larrea highlights that no case of neurological toxicity has been observed, one of the major concerns in this type of therapy. Immune adverse effects were also mild, according to the researchers. All 30 trial participants were resistant to standard multiple myeloma therapies.

Self-reported patient cases

Joan Joan Gel, a 67-year-old man from Mataró Barcelona, ​​who until his retirement worked as a manager in a detergent factory and believes that he owes his life to public health Spanish.

The patient was diagnosed 12 years ago with multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer, and all available treatments failed one after another, from chemotherapy to bone marrow transplantation. A year and a half ago, the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona He offered to launch an experimental therapy, called ARI-0002h, and said yes.

Joan Gel remembers the summer day of 2020, with the hospital isolated by Covid-19, in which they arrived at his bed with the treatment. “They finished defrosting it in the room itself, with a water bath, with hot water. It’s a very kitchen thing,” he recalls. Perfected and returned to the body intravenously, T lymphocytes identify malignant cells and kill them.

For Joan Gel, the ARI-0002h was her fifth treatment, after so much despair. Achieve referral Complete is more common in the first attempts, for example with bone marrow transplantation, but the probability is “very very low” thereafter, according to Fernández de Larrea.

ARI-0002h belongs to a new generation of treatments, called CAR-T, which are the great hope for many tumors, such as certain lymphomas and leukemias.

So far there are already two commercial CAR-T therapies against multiple myeloma, prepared by the American pharmaceutical companies Bristol Myers Squibb and Janssen, however, Dr. Fernández de Larrea emphasizes that his option would be much cheaper, since the usual prices of these industrial treatments are around 300,000 euros per patient.

The ARI project takes its name from Ariana Benedé, an 18-year-old girl with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who helped drive research before passing away in 2016.

The Hospital Clínic team has already developed another treatment called CAR-T against this type of leukemia. The therapy, dubbed ARI-0001, became the first European CAR-T to be licensed by a regulatory agency in February. Its price does not reach 90,000 euros.

The new CAR-T of the team, presented this Friday, has “spectacular” results, according to the general director of the Hospital Clinic, the doctor Josep Maria Campistol.

In addition to 60% complete remission, 75% of patients maintain the response after one year, without disease progression.

That is why Joan Gel insists that she would not be “here” if it weren’t for the public effort to find an alternative. “I want to highlight how fortunate we are to have a public health system of this level. We must be aware and put pressure on those who have the possibility of financing this health care and keep it on the front line where it has to be,” he said.

Joaquín Martínez, head of the Hematological Tumors Clinical Research Unit of the Madrid hospital 12 de Octubre and the National Center for Oncological Research (CNIO), applauds the achievement of his colleagues:

“The results are similar to those of other CAR-T against multiple myeloma that the pharmaceutical industry is developing, with the difference that this is an academic and local development, in our country, for therapies that are quite expensive and very complex It has a lot of merit “he concluded.

Source consulted here.