Amber Heard would be trying to secure and protect her role as Princess Mera in Aquaman 3

Amber Heard doesn’t have an easy time right now. Although a few months ago he won the trial together with The Sun in London, his career is badly damaged and jobs are in short supply everywhere. For a time she was the darling of the public thanks to her role as Princess Mera in Aquaman – 73%, however, fell from the favor of the fans in February 2020, when a series of audios in which he used strong words to speak with Johnny Depp began to circulate through networks. Since then his career is not good. New information indicates that the actress is working very hard to retain her role in the DCEU, especially in the possible Aquaman 3.

Princess Mera first appeared in the DC Extended Universe during a few minutes of Justice League – 41%. Later it was required in Aquaman as the love interest of the protagonist and won the affection of fans for his boldness and great beauty. December 2018 was a great month for Amber, I attended the luxurious red carpets of the film, did press conferences and it was all work and joy. But when Johnny depp filed a defamation lawsuit against him, demanding $ 50 million, things turned upside down. The actress prepared herself with her best weapons for the trial in the Royal Courts of London, on that occasion to resolve the other defamation lawsuit filed by the actor against The Sun, and things worked out for her. But since then the peace of his career has gone.

Now the popular Twitter influencer, Daniel richtman, famous for knowing all the deep details about the world of Hollywood before anyone else, declares through his Patreon that Amber heard is struggling to retain its role in Aquaman 3. Although a third movie about the underwater superhero has not been confirmed, it is quite likely that Warner Bros. will proceed in such a way with the character, as well as with Wonder Woman. The 34-year-old actress would be doing her best to stay on the studio payroll, after all, she has a lot to pay for in her next legal battle against Johnny depp.

With the incredible collection of Aquaman globally it was obvious that Warner was not going to sit idly by. The company confirmed the sequel long before the film’s release, an action that spoke of the deep trust placed by executives in the project’s filmmakers. One wonders if with the permanence of Amber heard in the cast Aquaman 2 will manage to reach or exceed the 2018 figure, the actress has many detractors and that could work very badly for the studio … or too well. By the time of its arrival on the billboard (December 16, 2022) it is likely that the coronavirus will be a bad memory for everyone and the return to theaters a reality.

The followers of Johnny depp are not satisfied with the triumph of Amber heard in the Royal Courts of Justice of London and every opportunity is taken advantage of to throw slander against the actress; Much has been said about the insincerity of both actors in the trial, but much is said about her about her difficult temperament and abusive personality. The popularity of Amber She is not good at social media, and although she has managed to retain her role as Princess Mera in Aquaman 2It doesn’t look like his Hollywood career is going to be dazzling after that. Only time will give us the answer.

Johnny depp Y Amber heard they still have a trial ahead. The other defamation lawsuit that the actor initiated in early 2019 against his ex-wife has not been resolved. Both will return to the United States to make sense of this new battle in early 2021, but with the ruling of the British court it seems that Johnny it doesn’t have much of a chance in its favor. Who will be able to keep his career more or less stable after these scandals that have lasted for years? It seems that Hollywood studios no longer want to work with them in the future.

