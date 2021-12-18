Amazon lowers a powerful and lightweight Toshiba laptop to a minimum price

When it comes to the main hardware, always important in this type of computer, you will find a combination of a processor Intel Core i5 10210U -which allows a good capacity when executing software- and 8 GB RAM . The latter ensures that the number of applications you have open will not matter, since the operation will always be fluid. If you add to this that the storage is 512 gigabytes on a disk type SSD , there is no doubt about the good performance of the Toshiba Dynabook Satellite Pro C40-G-11G.

The equipment we are talking about is what can be used for practically anything, since it has a screen of 14 inch Full HD . This is small enough to allow you to carry your computer around comfortably, but it also has more than enough space to handle different windows open in Windows. In addition, this allows the weight of the notebook to be only 1.7 kilos , so carrying it in your hand or in a backpack is not exactly annoying. Without a doubt, this is a model with which you can work inside and outside the home.

The purchase offer on Amazon

If you decide to make the purchase, now is a good time since in the well-known online store there is a discount that allows you to save 90 euros. This allows you to pay less than 630 euros For the equipment, a fairly sensible price for a device that has a great finish and that, in addition, has an excellent quality keyboard (the same happens with the touchpad that doubles as a mouse). We leave you the link corresponding so you do not miss an opportunity without having to pay anything for shipping costs. It is as follows:

More options of this Toshiba laptop

To start the autonomy, according to the manufacturer, always exceeds eight hours intensive use. In the case of n squeeze the equipment to the maximum, you will be able to reach ten without many problems. Besides, it is important to indicate that in the connectivity section, apart from having wireless options such as Bluetooth and WiFi, you will find several ports USB to connect accessories and also an outlet HDMI that allows you to connect your computer to a monitor or Smart TV in a very simple way.

With all that we have discussed, and taking into account that the Toshiba Dynabook Satellite Pro C40-G-11G has an excellent cooling system that makes practically no noise (so you will not bother anyone at night if you use the equipment), we believe that this computer is a very good option to buy this computer at the moment due to its offer … and, also, because this complete 14-inch laptop is finished in a striking color blue which is differential.