Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’: This is what the actress looks like

Few recent scandals have captured public attention as the dramatic fall from grace of Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes, of course, is the Silicon Valley businesswoman whose healthcare technology company, Theranos, falsely promised a revolutionary new blood test method and went from being valued at 9 billion dollars —Making of Holmes the World’s Youngest Billionaire Woman– steel. Following a series of high-profile revelations from The Wall Street Journal, along with the successful podcast The Dropout and the Alex Gibney documentary The Inventor on HBO, the debacle of Theranos became a highlight of the so-called scam summer of 2019, along with the Anna Delvey dealings and the Fyre Festival.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Beth dubber

So it was a matter of time before a fictional version of holmes story hit our screens, and yesterday we got a first look at the version of Hulu, ‘The Dropout’, starring Amanda seyfried (the creators of eponymous podcast act as executive producers of the limited series, which will be released on March 3, 2022). In new stills for the series, described as ‘an incredible tale of ambition and fame that goes terribly wrong’, we see Seyfried with several of the distinctive features of Holmes: her heavy eyeliner, her red lipstick, her straight blonde hair, and most of all, the characteristic black turtleneck she used to model herself after Steve Jobs, her hero.