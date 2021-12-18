Alisha Lehmann earns accolades for her beauty

The beautiful forward of Swiss origin, Alisha lehmann, saw action in the last day of the Premier League of the women’s category with Everton and caused a lot of sensation by showing off his enviable figure.

Social networks exploded after the photo that the Everton forward posted after her team’s game and managed to capture the attention of more than two thousand followers within hours of being uploaded by the footballer.

The great fame of the front in the women’s soccer It has become very large and has crossed borders, since it is admired in many countries not only in England.

Read more: Liga MX: Gabriel Caballero would be chosen to take the reins of Pachuca for the Clausura 2022

It should be noted that despite her young age, the beautiful Alisha Lehmann is an absolute international for the selection of Swiss since 2017, that is, since he was 22 years old.

His arrival at Everton It was all a media impact on English football since it is considered one of the best footballers in that league. It is a signing of high carats. It must be taken into account that when she arrived at Everton, Colombian James Rodríguez was the bombshell signing of the men’s team in the Premier League.

“Everton is a great club and they have done very well this season. I am very excited to play, score goals and win with Everton, ‘Lehmann said upon arrival.

Unique beauty.

In England they say that she can be the most important player in the local tournament and because of her talent. But it is not only because of its dynamics and quality that it attracts attention, but because of the beauty it has.

Read more: Liga MX: Nicolás Castillo could return with América for the Liguilla of the Apertura 2021 tournament

The beautiful Alisha Lehmann has more than 1.9 million followers on Instagranm on her official account.

Alisha Lehmann looks beautiful in match with Everton. Photo: Instagram Alisha Lehmann