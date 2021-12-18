Algerian Youcef Belaili rescinded contract after scoring for the Qatari national team

Qatar SC, a team with the name of the country in which it plays, announced the termination of the Algerian’s contract Youcef belaili after the forward took it upon himself with a goal to eliminate the Qatari national team from the Arab Cup.

The unusual situation occurred one day after Algeria will eliminate Qatar with both that happened in an agonizing and controversial way at minute 107 of the elimination match. This time was still a couple of the almost 20 minutes that were added after a controversial situation.

“Thank you very much to the club Qatar SC for the moments spent by his side and a huge thank you to the fans and the management. Now I am a free player, “the player shared from his Instagram account after his team’s ‘tantrum’.

Algeria and Tunisia dispute the final of the Arab Cup

Tunisia Y Algeria, second and third best selection of Africa according to him Ranking from FIFA, they dispute tomorrow in the stadium Al Bayt from Doha the end of the Arab Cup, a minor tournament created in 1963 and that in this edition the FIFA has organized for the first time in its history as a test bed for the Qatar World Cup 2022, which will be held on the same dates.

