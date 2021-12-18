Aeroméxico falls again on the Mexican Stock Exchange and its shares lose 37.5%

An Aeroméxico logo at the Mexico City international airport. Susana Gonzalez (Bloomberg)

Aeroméxico has suffered a second dark day on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). The shares of the Mexican airline have fallen 37.5% this Friday after it announced on Friday a public acquisition offer (OPA) for a penny of a peso per share. At the close of the session, the share was trading at a minimum of 1.10 pesos. The Stock Exchange suspended Aeromexico’s listing for four hours after losing 18% of its value after the markets opened. On Thursday, the company closed the day with a historic drop of 52% after making public the information on its financial adjustment.

The Mexican airline announced the takeover bid on Thursday as part of its financial restructuring process. The offer, promoted by a “company not related to the company”, will be made for 331 million shares, which is equivalent to 49% of the current capital of the company. As a result of the takeover bid, Aeroméxico will be controlled by a group of Mexican shareholders, with 4.1%; Apollo Global Management, with 22.3%; and Delta Airlines, with 20%. The remainder will be distributed among new investors and creditors who respond to the offer.

The airline presented the OPA as a way to “give current shareholders an option to exit the capital stock prior to the imminent capitalization of various liabilities in charge of Aeroméxico and its subsidiaries and new contributions to the capital stock, which will substantially dilute the current shares. ”The company said in a statement Thursday.

The markets did not react well to the announcement. Shares plunged 75.6% Thursday, a price of 90 cents a share, the lowest price in the airline’s history. Analysts believe that the low valuation of the securities established in the OPA, a penny of a peso per share, precipitated the losses.

In July 2020, the company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law in a New York court and received a $ 1 billion loan from the Apollo Global Management investment fund. “Aeromexico will continue working with all key participants to obtain approval of the Plan by the Court and to exit, as soon as possible, the restructuring process under Chapter 11,” read a statement on Thursday.

The coronavirus crisis and border closures hit the aviation sector around the world. Between January and August 2020, during the worst of the pandemic, Aeroméxico had a 58% reduction in the number of passengers, from almost 14 million to just under six million. In addition, the airline had problems prior to the coronavirus related to the accidents of the 737 MAX model that forced the company to ground six aircraft.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country