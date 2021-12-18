Adventure Music, Yendry and Cardi B, among Barack Obama’s favorites in 2021

On Thursday he revealed his favorite movies and books of 2021, and on Friday he shared his favorite songs.

The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, published this Friday on his social networks the list of his favorite songs of 2021, which includes one by the Dominican singer "Yendry" with "Ya", from the "Aventura" Group with Bad Bunny, "Volví" and Cardi B & Lizzo "Rumors".

As is customary in the run-up to Christmas, former US President Barack Obama has been posting his personal picks of the books, movies, and music he most enjoyed for the past 12 months on social media.

On Thursday he revealed his favorite movies and books of 2021, and on Friday he shared his favorite songs.

“I’ve always loved listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no wonder I’ve heard a bit of everything this year,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist.”

Among his list stands out the theme Patria y vida, the anthem of dissident protests in Cuba that this year was also awarded at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Created by Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky, the success has already exceeded 10 million views.

Patria y vida is, mainly, a tribute to the San Isidro Movement (MSI) and has become the anthem of the protests of thousands of Cubans who took to the streets on July 11 to demand freedom for Cuba.

Since his departure in February 2021, Patria y vida has not stopped accumulating views on YouTube or resounding in any demonstration to ask for a change in Cuba, whether in Miami, Havana, Madrid or Brussels.

In the video clip of the song, the artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, leader of the MSI, who has also been in prison since the day of June 11, appears together with Maikel Osorbo, hugging a Cuban flag.

With lyrics and a chorus full of direct criticism of the Government of Cuba and messages of support for the San Isidro Movement of young artists, Patria y vida translates into words and music the feelings of many Cubans tired of hardship, lack of freedom and having the “trampled dignity”, as the song says.

Other songs recommended by Obama include Mitski’s recent comeback track The Only Heartbreaker, which will appear on his next album. It is also at the top of The War On Drugs’ I Don’t Live Here Anymore list.

Also featured on Little Simz’s Woman list; Brandie Carlile’s Broken Horses; and Montero (Call Me By Your Name), by Lil Nas X. There are also hits like Lizzo and Cardi B (Rumors); Parquet Courts (Walking at a central pace) and Yebba (Boomerang).

As for his favorite films of 2021, the list includes Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story; Rebecca Hall Passing; The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion; The Tragedy of MacBeth by Joel Coen; and C’mon, C’mon by Mike Mills. These movies are some of the favorites for this year’s Oscar nominations. It also includes Judas and the Black Messiah; Pig; and The Last Duel. by Ridley Scott.

There were no shortage of titles in foreign languages, such as Drive My Car, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi; The worst person in the world, among others.