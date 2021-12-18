Actors who were about to star in the Lord of the Rings trilogy

It has been a long time since the adventure that began with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters – 91%, the first entry in the Peter Jackson-directed trilogy that adapted the JRR Tolkien books. This franchise is a cultural giant that will not stop talking about, among other things because of the quality of its technical workmanship, how well it is made as an adaptation of the original material and also because it was fairly recognized at the Oscars, achieving not only destroy the competition but because in many aspects, including this award, he has done many things that few films (or none) have been able to repeat at all.

What people hardly stop to think about is that the movies as we know them could have been very different. We refer precisely to the cast, which is also still very famous, since to reach them the production went through a process in which other names were close to getting a role. We got used to Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, and Orlando Bloom, to name a few, but what would it have been like if we had Vin Diesel or Patrick Stewart? We do not believe that the first would have done well, but we do not doubt the second, although in any case it would be strange to imagine the role of Gandalf with another actor regardless of his quality.

Bringing the elements of Middle-earth and such to the big screen was a tremendous risk when it went into production. Jackson embarked on three big-budget fantasy epics that, of course, depended on the box office success of the previous film, so it was pretty much on the air before hitting theaters, but it miraculously captured the spirit of Tolkien’s works with the majesty readers had imagined. And it exceeded anyone’s expectations in the process, we’re sure.

Making the trilogy brought an enormous amount of pressure on the director, and a crucial part of that process was casting the perfect actor for each role. Needless to say, he has become iconic. But the actors who ended up playing each character in the trilogy were not always the first choice, and some names are a great surprise that just from knowing them we think we understand why they were not chosen even though not all of them went through the same reasons for not participate, in case of having had the possibility to decline the opportunity.

The actors that we will mention below were very close to playing the characters of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen:

Stuart Townsend

What differentiates his case from the rest is that this actor had already been chosen to play Aragorn. After accepting the role, Townsend trained for The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring for a couple of months before being replaced at the last minute by Viggo Mortensen. Townsend claims that he was fired and told that he would not be paid because he had breached the contract for not having “worked enough” (via Entertainment Weekly). Townsend, 28 at the time, would have been a very young Aragorn, while Mortensen, 42, was able to capture the gaze of a battle-hardened man.

Russell crowe

Something very curious that happened between the dismissal of Stuart Townsend like Aragorn and the hiring of Viggo Mortensen, is that in the middle of that appeared Russell Crowe. Apparently, the studio was looking for a new star for the franchise, but according to what the actor told Howard Stern, the filmmaker called him out of commitment and was not really interested in him. Crowe would have made 10 percent of the gross revenue, or about $ 100 million, but was disheartened when he felt that Peter jackson he was forced to speak with him, and assured that it was mere formality because it gave him the impression that he already had another person in mind, which would be Mortensen.

Nicolas Cage

The role of Aragorn was offered to a few more people. One of them, and someone who would have given the series a different vibe, was Nicolas Cage. The actor told Newsweek that he could have played the character, but that at that point in his life he was going through things that prevented him from being away from home for three years, also referring to the busy work schedule that included traveling to another continent. He turned down the role and admits that he is not sorry because he can enjoy the movies, since if he had been in them he would never have seen them.

Vin Diesel

Another actor who would have given us a too different Aragorn is Vin Diesel. That’s right, the bald action hero, big fan of the books, unsuccessfully auditioned for the role of Aragorn before his career took off. It would be safe to assume that he would not have been a very good fit for the character, but he still tried. With the casting process taking place around 1999, Diesel was not a household name at this time, and he was still best known for his small role in Saving Private Ryan – 93%. Imagining him as Aragorn requires a real effort full of imagination.

Sean Connery

Connery was a heavyweight in whom the studio was willing to invest enough. He was offered between 10 and 15 percent of the global box office if he agreed to play the role of Gandalf, an amount that would have earned the actor between $ 150 million and $ 225 million for his participation. The actor tried: he read the script and rejected the role, claiming that he did not understand the story because it was too complicated, and later he admitted that he did not understand the book or the movie either and that in a way he would have loved to do something that he does not understand, but not he was willing to do it for so long.

Patrick Stewart

Peter jackson had conversed with Patrick Stewart to tell him about Gandalf’s role in the trilogy and convince him to accept the role. The actor turned down the offer because he wasn’t happy with it, but in an interesting twist, he also declined because he was interested in playing another role from the adaptation the filmmaker was working on. Unfortunately, the actor has never revealed what character he would have liked to be in the franchise.

Uma Thurman

The role of Éowyn would have had a very different actress. We know it was played by Miranda Otto (Sabrina’s Hidden World – 75%), but the name of Uma Thurman it was there too. The studio offered her the role and she turned it down. Well, at the time she had just had her first child and had later counted in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she felt a bit confined at home. He later admitted that he regretted it and that it seemed completely unknown to him, but he sometimes jokes about it, saying it was one of the worst decisions he has made in his career.

Kate winslet

In addition to Uma ThurmanThis award-winning actress was under consideration by the studio for the role of Éowyn. The actress was contacted and offered the role, but she declined immediately. It was said especially at that time, that she left him due to a conflict in her calendar for other jobs that she already had scheduled. However, rumors later surfaced that Winslet turned him down because he had no intention of appearing in another blockbuster after all the fame that the success of Titanic brought him – 88%.

Jake gyllenhaal

It must not have been easy to find the perfect actor for Frodo and the fact that Jake gyllenhaal he was one of the optional actors proves it. Before the casting team discovered Elijah Wood, Gyllenhaal was one of the actors at the top of the shortlist for the role of Frodo Baggins and Gyllenhaal was even asked to audition for the director privately. Peter jackson. However, no one told the actor that the role would require him to do a British accent. When he came up with this at the private audition and tried to improvise one, he screwed it up so badly that he was removed from the list.

Liam Neeson

Before Boromir’s role ends up in the hands of Sean Bean, who also became one of those rare memes that do not die, Liam Neeson It was the actor who could have had the task of bringing this character to life had he stayed with the role. Peter jackson He initially wanted Boromir to be played by him and yet the movie star turned him down as he didn’t want to get killed in the first part of another trilogy, which is exactly what happened when he played Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars. : Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%.

