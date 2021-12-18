A Stranger Things protagonist was accepted to college and showed his excitement

Despite having the future assured, some artists do not rule out completing their studies after finishing school. It doesn’t matter if you headline one of the most important series in the history of Netflix, the university can be very important and is not negotiated. This was the case of one of the figures of Stranger things, which went up to TikTok the moment you found out that you had been accepted into the university for which you had applied.

As is known from the movies, the American educational system often offers moments of family tension. It is not enough to want to study a career. It is also necessary to apply for a prestigious institution and do it with the best possible credentials. A letter of recommendation or a good GPA may be helpful, but it doesn’t always guarantee approval.

For Noah schnapp The excitement of receiving the news was worthy of sharing it with the fans who, since 2016, have made him a figure of Hollywood. After playing Will byers in Stranger things, the artist was part of projects such as Hubie halloween with Adam Sandler. However, he never put aside his decision to study at the university and applied, and then upload a video on his networks that even the official account of Netflix shared.

In the video of less than 30 seconds you can see Schnapp completely nervous as, in front of a computer, he opens what appears to be an email with the answer. Surrounded by his family, everything is screaming and jumping once he discovers that he was accepted into the University of Pennsylvania. His video was accompanied by the song “I Lived” from One Republic.

When is Stranger Things coming to Netflix?

Beyond the joy that all the fans of Schnapp for having entered the university, the great unknown is to know when the fourth season of Stranger things in Netflix. The third installment was released in July 2019 and it has been more than two years since the children were last seen. According to the statements of Ted Sarandos, CEO of the company, the idea is to launch the new chapters in the second quarter of 2022. The story will be set in the “spring break”, the vacation period teens take during the spring.

